Guwahati: Bigg Boss winner and Youtuber, Elvish Yadav and four others have been arrested by Noida police for supplying snakes and their venom at rave parties that were allegedly organised by social media sensation Yadav.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and her NGO PFA, have filed a complaint against the famous influencer. Ms Gandhi has called for Yadav’s immediate arrest.

The arrests were made by the Noida police after it raided a rave party in Noida’s Sector 51 late last evening following a complaint by Gandhi.

“Elvish Yadav should be arrested immediately. This is a grade-I crime — that means seven years in jail. PFA laid a trap and caught these people. He uses endangered species of snakes in his videos,” she said.

One user in X wrote, “FIR against Youtuber #ElvishYadav and his 5 associates. Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath are currently in custody. According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found in them (5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake). According to the FIR copy, it is alleged that they use snakes and Snake venom during Rave parties.”

The five people have told the Noida police that these parties were organised at various farmhouses in Delhi and its adjoining areas and that Yadav used the snakes to shoot videos for YouTube and Instagram.

The snake venom was consumed by people attending the rave parties that also hosted foreign nationals, it’s alleged.

Yadav said all allegations are absolutely baseless and fake. In a statement, Elvish said, “I will take the responsibility if even 1% of my involvement in this is proved. Media should also stay away from defaming me unless my involvement is probed.”

Reacting to Maneka Gandhi’s statement against him, Elvish tweeted, “Shocked to see such people sitting on such posts. The way she is accusing me, she should be ready for apologising as well.”

Yadav has 7.51 million subscribers on YouTube and 15.6 million followers on Instagram.