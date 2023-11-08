Guwahati: The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is on a 10-day trip to India which got started by his visit to Assam on the 3rd of November.

He is presently in a two-day visit to Mumbai and it has been learnt that he is stated to meet top Indian business honchos and political leaders with whom he wants to have one-on-one discussions about his dream project of constructing a mega-city in Gelephu which is just across the border of Assam in Chirang district.

The King was in Delhi on Monday where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “held discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest”.

The Gelephu project will be a part of Sarpang district Special Economic Zone where his Majesty wants to build an international airport at Gelephu. There has been discussion between the two state heads about a rail connectivity between Gelephu and Kokrajhar in Assam which will be a 58-km stretch cross border link.

The two sides further agreed to explore a second rail link for about 18 km between Samtse in Bhutan and Banarhat in West Bengal tea gardens area. India also agreed to allow Bhutanese trade items to be carried further on from Haldibari in West Bengal to Chilahati in Bangladesh.

The King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck smart city plan at Gelephu was also a major part of discussion with the prime minister.

The King is expected to announce the Gelphu project to his countrymen on the 17th of December which is the National Day of the country.

This ambitious project could be trail blazer for economy for Bhutan as it will definitely attract lot of tourists who would love to explore the rich culture of Bhutan in the Himalayan region.