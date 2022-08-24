Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bharat Electronics Limited.

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Officer-I (HR) on term basis for its Human Resource Division of Delhi Offices located at National Marketing, NBCC Building, East Kidwai Nagar, N.Delhi.

Name of post : Project Officer-I (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years programme in MBA / MSW / PG Degree / PG Diploma

with specialisation in HRM / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management

Also read : Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Experience : Minimum of 2 years of post-qualification relevant industry experience is mandatory to apply for the post of Project Officer – I (HR)

Remuneration : Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs.40,000/-, Rs.45,000/-, Rs.50,000/- and Rs.55,000/- for 1st, 2nd, 3rd year and 4th year of respectively

Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 01.07.2022

Also read : Mizoram: MYC to conduct pre-recruitment training for youths

How to apply : Candidates are required to send hard copy of the duly filled in application form & Demand Draft along with self-attested photocopies of the documents by post only to : Dy. Manager (RO), Bharat Electronics Ltd, National Marketing, 7th Floor, Block-Plate-A,NBCC Complex,East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023.

Last date for receipt of applications is September 9, 2022

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University

Application Fees : Application fee of Rs. 500/- for Project Officer by DD in favour of “Bharat Electronics Limited” payable at New Delhi is required to be attached along with application. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate, Project Associate and Project Assistant vacancies in Gauhati University