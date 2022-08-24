Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bharat Electronics Limited.

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Officer-I (HR) on term basis for its Human Resource Division of Delhi Offices located at National Marketing, NBCC Building, East Kidwai Nagar, N.Delhi.

Name of post : Project Officer-I (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years programme in MBA / MSW / PG Degree / PG Diploma
with specialisation in HRM / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management

Experience : Minimum of 2 years of post-qualification relevant industry experience is mandatory to apply for the post of Project Officer – I (HR)

Remuneration : Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs.40,000/-, Rs.45,000/-, Rs.50,000/- and Rs.55,000/- for 1st, 2nd, 3rd year and 4th year of respectively

Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 01.07.2022

How to apply : Candidates are required to send hard copy of the duly filled in application form & Demand Draft along with self-attested photocopies of the documents by post only to : Dy. Manager (RO), Bharat Electronics Ltd, National Marketing, 7th Floor, Block-Plate-A,NBCC Complex,East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023.

Last date for receipt of applications is September 9, 2022

Application Fees : Application fee of Rs. 500/- for Project Officer by DD in favour of “Bharat Electronics Limited” payable at New Delhi is required to be attached along with application. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

