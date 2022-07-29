Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was blocked in India suddenly on Thursday evening following a government’s order.

BGMI is no longer available on the Google Play store or Apple App store.

However, PUBG New State, is still available in India.

In September 2020, the Indian Government also banned PUBG Mobile with a host of other Chinese apps due to security reasons.

BGMI’s developer – Krafton said that they “are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the Apple App store.”

“We will let you know once we get specific information,” the company added.

BGMI is the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, only for players in India.

BGMI was released on July 2, 2021, for Android devices, and on August 18, 2021, for iOS devices.

“On receipt of the order, following the established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson had told IANS.

Recently, BGMI developer reported that its BGMI had outperformed 100 million enlisted gamers. It likewise said that BGMI has finished one year of being the most cherished game in India.

“BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community intending to curate gameplay unique to our Indian users,” Krafton CEO Changhan Kim had said in a statement.

