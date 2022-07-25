A LAN event for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be started on July 21, 2022.

The event starts on July 21, 2022, and will end on July 24, 2022, with a total of 24 teams competing against each other for a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs.

The team who will win the event will be invited to PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 After Party Showdown.

Krafton announced this in a recent video on its official YouTube channel.

Krafton in the video description wrote, “You Asked, We Heard! BGMI is proud to present the FIRST EVER BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Official LAN. With 24 squads ready to face the heat, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SHOWDOWN will surely put them to the test! With 4 Days of nail-biting action to keep you on the edge of your seat, #BMSD2022 boasts a MASSIVE INR 15 Lakhs Prize Pool, meant for those who dare. The action starts 21st JULY.”

Prize pool distribution (in INR) of BGMI Showdown 2022 Final :

7SEA – 5 lakhs Orangutan – 2.5 lakhs Enigma Gaming – 1 lakh Skylightz Gaming – 75,000 Team XO – 50,000 Hydra – 45,000 Team Soul – 40,000 Team Kinetic – 35,000 OR Esports – 30,000 Global Esports – 25,000 INS – 20,000 Hyderabad Hydras – 20,000 Nigma Galaxy – 20,000 GodLike – 20,000 TSM – 20,000 R Esports – 20,000

Special prizes(in INR) of BGMI Showdown 2022 Final

MVP – SprayGod – 50,000 Grenadier – Fierce – 50,000 Longest Finish – Drigger – 50,000 Most Finishes by Team – 7SEA – 50,000

