Guwahati: A Bangalore-based private school has urged all its alumni to go on to Google maps and change the name of Gyanvapi mosque to “Gyanvapi temple.”

The New Horizon Public School (NHPS) had sent a mass email to its alumni on Friday evening, The Quint reported.

“You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till Google update this changes,” the mail reads.

The mail, with the subject line ‘Gyanvapi temple instead of gyanvapi mosque’, also has a list of directions the alumni have been asked to follow in order to change the name of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mail comes at a time when there is a heated controversy and an ongoing court case surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

However, after receiving backlash from some alumni over the email, the school subsequently released a statement on its Instagram page on the row.

“We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is required for all our email communications,” the statement said.

Earlier in March, the New Horizon Educational Institute organized tickets for the movie The Kashmir Files for all students and staff members of the school.