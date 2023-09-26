Applications are invited for various administrative positions in BEML Limited.

BEML Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Cook cum Caretaker.

Name of post : Cook cum Caretaker

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : 9 benefits of walking

Eligibility Criteria : The right candidate will have minimum 20 years of experience in preparation,

presenting & serving wide range of Indian & Continental cuisine, customised to the VIP/VVIP Guest’s requirements in the Guest House under any Govt./ PSU, Large Corporates either on Role/ Contract/ 3rd party contract. Should have good working proficiency in Hindi and communicate effectively & cordially with guests.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,490 –52,070

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 57 years

Also Read : God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Indian women’s cricket team for bagging gold in Asian Games

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates to Manager (HR), Recruitment Cell, BEML Soudha, No.23/1, 4th Main Road, S.R Nagar, Bangalore -560027. Last date for receipt of applications is 18th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here