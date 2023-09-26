BEML Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in BEML Limited.

BEML Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Cook cum Caretaker.

Name of post : Cook cum Caretaker

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The right candidate will have minimum 20 years of experience in preparation,
presenting & serving wide range of Indian & Continental cuisine, customised to the VIP/VVIP Guest’s requirements in the Guest House under any Govt./ PSU, Large Corporates either on Role/ Contract/ 3rd party contract. Should have good working proficiency in Hindi and communicate effectively & cordially with guests.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,490 –52,070

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 57 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates to Manager (HR), Recruitment Cell, BEML Soudha, No.23/1, 4th Main Road, S.R Nagar, Bangalore -560027. Last date for receipt of applications is 18th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

