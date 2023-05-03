BEL Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 428 vacancies

Applications are invited for 428 vacant positions in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 428 vacant positions of Project Engineers and Trainee Engineers.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 327

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 164

Mechanical : 106

Computer Science : 47

Electrical : 07

Chemical : 01

Aerospace Engineering : 02

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University / Institution / College with 55% and above for General/EWS/OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates. Minimum 02 years of relevant industrial post qualification experience.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer-I

No. of posts : 101

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 100

Aerospace Engineering : 01

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc (4-year Course) / Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/ Institution/ College with 55% and above for General/ EWS / OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

How to apply : Candidates who are desirous of applying for the above posts may apply online through the link https://jobapply.in/bel2023maybng. The last date to submit online applications is

18.05.2023.

Application Fees :

Project Engineer : Rs. 400/- + 18% GST

Trainee Engineer : Rs. 150/- + 18% GST

Candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here