Raksha Bandhan which is a unique traditional celebration that honours the beautiful bond shared by brothers and sisters can be marked by sending beautiful wishes.

This festival is marked by sisters tying a Rakhi on her brother’s hand and praying for their long and healthy lives.

The brothers, on the other hand, pamper the sisters by giving them gifts with loads of love and good wishes.

Here are some beautiful wishes you can send to your brothers and sisters in Raksha Bandhan 2023-

Wishes for brother

1. Hey Bro, I wish you a life full of happiness, success and prosperity. Thank you for being my best buddy. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. Dear Brother, I couldn’t have imagined childhood without you by my side. You are my greatest friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. My Dearest Brother, Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thank you for being my advisor, teacher, friend. I pray to God to shower His blessings upon you

4. Dear Bro, our bond is sweet as sugar and spicy as chilli too. This unique mixture is what makes our bond the best. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishes for Sister

1. Dear Sister, life has been beautiful because you have been by my side as a rock solid support. Thank you for being my greatest pal. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. My Dearest Sister, you have been my source of support and the biggest well-wisher of mine forever. May our bond remains strong like that till eternity. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. Hey Sister, you have been the only person whom I can fearlessly divulge all my secrets. Thank you for being such a best secret keeper. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

4. Hey Sister, our fights are worst and our hugs are the sweetest. This makes our bond unique. Happy Raksha Bandhan!