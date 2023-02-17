NEW DELHI: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has stated that it stands besides journalists who “report without fear or favour”.

This statement from the BBC came after conclusion of the 58-hour-long ‘survey’ by the Indian income tax (IT) department.

The IT department had ‘surveyed’ the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The BBC said its priority was the welfare of its staff, who faced “lengthy questioning” by authorities or were “asked to stay overnight”.

It said its output was “back to normal”, and that it remained “committed to serving” its audiences in India.

“The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible. We are supporting staff – some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight – and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond,” the BBC said in a statement Thursday night.

It added, “The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour.”

Government officials have said the surveys were conducted in view of the BBC’s “deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules” and its “vast diversion of profits”.

Officials added that the focus of the surveys on BBC was to look into “manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages”.