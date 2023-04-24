BARC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 4374 vacancies

Applications are invited for 4374 vacant positions in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up various Posts of Constituent Units of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) through Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme.

Name of posts :

Technical Officer/C

Scientific Assistant/B

Technician/B

Stipendiary Trainee (Category I)

Stipendiary Trainee (Category II)

No. of posts :

Technical Officer/C : 181

Scientific Assistant/B : 7

Technician/B : 24

Stipendiary Trainee (Category I) : 1216

Stipendiary Trainee (Category II) : 2946

Qualification :

Technical Officer/C : M.Sc., M.Lib., B.E. / B.Tech. from a recognized University / Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government

Scientific Assistant/B : B.Sc.(Food Technology/ Home Science / Nutrition)

Technician/B : SSC PLUS Second Class Boiler Attendant’s Certificate

Stipendiary Trainee (Category I) : BSc / Three years Diploma in relevant disciplines

Stipendiary Trainee (Category II) : 10+2 passed

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.barc.gov.in/

Opening date and time for submission of online application : 24-04-2023 (10.00 hrs)

Closing date and time for receipt of online application : 22-05-2023 (23.59 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here