Bank of India Recruitment 2023 : Apply for HR Consultant vacancy

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bank of India.

Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of HR Consultant on contract basis.

Name of post : HR Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential – Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in relevant subject.

Also Read : National Brother’s Day 2023 : 5 beautiful wishes to share with your dearest brothers

Desirable – Persons with M Phil, PhD, additional qualifications’ research experience, published papers and post qualification experience in the relevant field would be preferred.

Experience : Former Executive having experience in the area of HR while functioning as an Executive at the level of Deputy General Manager and above who has retired from RBI OR Executive at the level of Deputy General Manager and above who has retired from any Nationalized Bank including Bank of India, OR Executive retired not below 3 levels of the Board from Private Sector Banks/Foreign Banks OR Executives retired not below 3 levels of the Board of Other IT/ Payment/ NBFC/Fintech companies OR any other Ex-Officials of equivalent rank from Government Departments OR Professionals of repute from Government, Industry and Academia having requisite work experience/skill set will be eligible to be appointed as HR Consultant of the Bank. In exceptional cases, Bank may consider candidates in the rank of Assistant General Managers

or its equivalent rank (having worked in RBI, our Bank/other Public Sector Banks, Private Banks / Foreign Banks) also having experience and specialization in any specific area. The posting of HR Consultant will be at Bank’s Corporate Office.

Also Read : 5 comfy looks of Sunny Leone to steal this summer

Age Limit : Age of the applicant not to exceed 65 years as on the date of Advertisement.

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of Applications via Email on the Email ID –

headoffice.randp@bankofindia.co.in. (Maximum size of attachment not to exceed 4 MB)

Last date for receipt of application is 05.06.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here