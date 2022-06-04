Lucknow: At least nine people were killed while 20 others were left injured as a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday.

Following this, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths.

He also asked officials to extend all possible help to the families of the deceased.

A tweet by the CM’s office read, “The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families.”

Also Read: I will see you soon in Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Manish Sisodia

He further asked officials to investigate how the incident took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, “The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help.”

The district administration has formed a committee and forensic team is finding out what chemical has been retrieved.

Also Read: Building infrastructure not corruption, but giving PPE contracts to family members is: Manish Sisodia

All the injured persons are being treated at the hospital and close monitoring is being done in the site of the explosion.