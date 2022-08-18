NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has released details of assets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the details shared, PM Modi’s movable assets increased from Rs 1,97,68,885 at the end of March 2021 to Rs 2,23,82,504 in March 2022.

This includes a fixed deposit, bank balance, national savings certificates, life insurance policies, bank balance, jewellery and cash in hand.

His overall movable assets increased 13 per cent in 2021-22.

PM Modi has four gold rings that value Rs 1.73 lakh.

According to the details shared, the Indian Prime Minister has a bank balance of only Rs 46,555.

On the other hand, he has in hand cash of Rs 32,250.

His national savings certificates value Rs 9,05,105.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a life insurance of Rs 1,89,305.

Modi has FDR and MOD of Rs 2,10,33,226.