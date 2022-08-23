GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has been selected as one of the Nodal Centre for Smart India Hackathon 2022 which is being organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC).

Prof TG Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati will grace the event as the Chief Guest along with Prof Sashindra K Kakoty, Deputy Director, IIT Guwahati, and Ramadhi Sen, General Manager Emami, as the Guests of Honor.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organizations.

Acclaimed as the world’s biggest open innovation model, SIH inculcates the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students.

Another highlighting part of the Startup India Hackathon is Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi’s interaction with the student participants every year since its inception. The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with the students this year again on the evening of 25th August 2022.

Smart India Hackathon 2022 will be conducted in two formats including SIH Software edition and SIH Hardware edition for higher education students. Since 2017, it is conducted at various nodal centres identified by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council of Technical Education, where selected student teams, industry representatives, design mentors, and evaluators travel to the assigned physical centres.

During the SIH grand finale, the student team works round the clock under the guidance of mentors and industry /Ministry representatives to produce the working solution for the selected problem statements.

IIT Guwahati has been selected as a nodal centre to facilitate SIH 2022 Software edition. A total of 25 teams having 178 participants are competing against 7 Problem statements. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is hosting problem statements given by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Each Problem statement has a winning amount of Rs 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category three prizes of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75000, and Rs. 50000 will be provided to the winning teams.