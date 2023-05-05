GUWAHATI: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu greeted the countrymen on Buddha Purnima.

In her message on the eve of Buddha Purnima, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world.

“Lord Buddha, the epitome of compassion has shown us the path of enlightenment, tolerance and virtue.

“His simple and effective preaching inspires us to follow the path of love, truth and non-violence.

“The life of Mahatma Buddha is the best example of self-control and discipline.

“His teachings continue to guide humanity even today.

“On this pious occasion, let us adopt the teachings of Lord Buddha in our mind, word, deed and conduct and work towards building a glorious nation,” the President added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to wish the people of the country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Modi tweeted:

‘On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.’

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also wished the people of the State, particularly those belonging to the Buddhist Community on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In a message, Kataria said, “My warm greetings to all sections of the people especially those belong to Buddhist community on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

“Lord Buddha’s teachings have the power to awaken individuals to their true selves and inspire introspection.

“By following the path of spiritual enrichment, one can attain Nirvana through righteous living and contemplation.

“Lord Buddha’s legacy continues to resonate across generations and cultures, serving as a beacon of hope and guidance for all seekers of truth.

“Let us honor his memory by embracing his teachings and living our lives in accordance with his noble ideals.

Kataria also said, “Lord Buddha was one of the greatest spiritual teachers of the world and his teachings are universal and ever-relevant.”

Assam Chief Minister also took to his official Twitter handle to wish the people of the holy occasion of Buddha Purnima.

