New Delhi: The ever-dependable AK-47 assault rifle of the Army has just become deadlier and more stable, thanks to an indigenous upgrade solution brought in by an Indian company.

The Bengaluru-based SSS Defence, which won a contract from an elite unit of the Army — beating an Israeli firm — in October last year, delivered its upgrade kits to the Army Wednesday, the company said.

The new kit includes a new foldable buttstock for the rifle, which allows the soldier to operate it better.

The upgrade also comes with a new dust cover that will allow mounting of sights, a feature that the AK-47 lacked until now. The sights will help the soldier aim.

There have been changes to the front part, which will allow mounting of a bipod or a knife when needed.

The upgrade kits include a hand-guard and vertical grip, which allow the soldier a better and stable firing position.

Until now, Israel’s Fab Defense had a monopoly in the Indian market over the upgrade of AK-47s.