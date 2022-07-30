Applications are invited for ten vacant positions in Khadi & Village Industries Commission.

Khadi & Village Industries Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professionals in various disciplines in North East Zone on contractual basis.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 10 [ Khadi : 2, Village Industries : 4, Establishment : 2, Training : 2]

Location wise vacancies :

Assam : 3

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Manipur : 1

Meghalaya : 1

Mizoram : 1

Nagaland : 1

Sikkim : 1

Tripura : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Young Professional-Khadi : Masters of Engineering/Science in Textile Technology from recognized university. Desirable: Khadi karya karta course with 2 yrs experience in relevant field

Young Professional – Village Industries : Masters of Engineering/Science or MBA with B.Sc. in any Discipline from recognized university

Young Professional – Establishment: Master degree in HR from recognized university.

Young Professional – Training: Master in Social Work or Master of Business Administration with specialization in Human Resource or 2 years full time post Graduate

Diploma in Human Resource Management from a recognized university

Salary : Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month plus conveyance of Rs. 2500 to 3000 per month based on the qualification, experience and interview’s performance

Upper Age Limit : Candidate should be below 27 years as on last date of application i.e. 24.08.2022

Selection Procedure : On the basis of qualification and experience, the candidate

will be shortlisted and called for interview and. Based on the qualification, experience and performance in the interview, the candidate shall be offered specific engagement on contractual basis

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://kviconline.gov.in/ up to August 24, 2022 (23.00 hours)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here