Applications are invited for 6432 vacant managerial positions in different public sector banks under Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in different public sector banks.

Name of post : Probationary Officers / Management Trainees

No. of posts : 6432

Organization wise vacancies :

Bank of India : 535

Canara Bank : 2500

Punjab National Bank : 500

Punjab & Sind Bank : 253

UCO Bank : 550

Union Bank of India : 2094

Educational Qualification : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government

Age : Minimum: 20 years & Maximum: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from August 2, 2022 to August 22, 2022

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

