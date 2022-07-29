Applications are invited for various research based positions in Ministry of Mines.

Ministry of Mines is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 5

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for CEO vacancy in NIPER Guwahati

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Mining / Geology / Economics / Finance / Commerce / Engineering (Electronic & Communication / CS / IT) or MCA

Or

MBA or CA or ICWA

Experience : 2-3 years post qualification experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 32 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with relevant documents to the Under Secretary (Establishment), Ministry of Mines, Room No. 303, ‘D’ Wing, 3rd Floor, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi on or before August 20, 2022.

The application can also be sent by email to yogesh.patel77@gov.in followed by hard copies by post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Guwahati Biotech Park Recruitment 2022