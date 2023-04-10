Applications are invited for various Ship Draftsman Trainee in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ship Draftsman Trainee .
Name of post : Ship Draftsman Trainee (Mechanical)
No. of posts : 59
Qualification :
The incumbent should possess SSLC/Diploma (Mechanical Engineering)
Name of post : Ship Draftsman Trainee (Electrical)
No. of posts : 17
Qualification :
The incumbent should possess SSLC/Diploma (Electrical Engineering)
Age: The upper age limit for the candidate is 25 years and the candidate should be born on or after 20 April 1998
How to apply : Candidates can apply online by April 19, 2023, at https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/32530/82614/Registration.html
