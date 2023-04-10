CSL Recruitment 2023
Applications are invited for various Ship Draftsman Trainee in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ship Draftsman Trainee .

Name of post : Ship Draftsman Trainee (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 59

Qualification : 

The incumbent should possess SSLC/Diploma (Mechanical Engineering)

Name of post : Ship Draftsman Trainee (Electrical)

No. of posts : 17

Qualification : 

The incumbent should possess SSLC/Diploma (Electrical Engineering)

Age: The upper age limit for the candidate is 25 years and the candidate should be born on or after 20 April 1998

How to apply : Candidates can apply online by April 19, 2023, at https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/32530/82614/Registration.html

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

