BHEL Recruitment 2023
Applications are invited for various Project Supervisors positions in BHEL-Electronics Division.

BHEL-Electronics Division is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Supervisors.

Name of post : Project Supervisors

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : 

The incumbent should possess a Full-Time Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all the years/semesters from recognized University/ Institution.

Age: The Incumbent should be in the age group 25-30 years.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online by April 29, 2023, at
https://edn.bhel.com/index.php/en/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

