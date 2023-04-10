Applications are invited for various Professor, Asst Professor & Associate Professor positions in IIITM Gwalior.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 30

Qualification :

The incumbent should possess Ph.D.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 16

Qualification :

The incumbent should possess Ph.D.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 25

Qualification :

The incumbent should possess Ph.D.

Age: The maximum age for the position of professor is 55 years, for the position of Associate Professor it is 45 years while for the position of Assistant Professor it is 35 years.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online by May 1, 2023, at

https://www.iiitm.ac.in/index.php/en/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here