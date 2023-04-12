Applications are invited for various Graduate & Technician Apprentice positions in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graduate & Technician Apprentice.

Name of post : Graduate & Technician Apprentice

No. of posts : 40

Qualification : The incumbent should possess Diploma / Degree (Relevant Discipline)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online by April 15, 2023, at BOAT’s Govt. Portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in



Detailed Advertisement : Click Here