Applications are invited for various Graduate & Technician Apprentice positions in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graduate & Technician Apprentice.
Name of post : Graduate & Technician Apprentice
No. of posts : 40
Qualification : The incumbent should possess Diploma / Degree (Relevant Discipline)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online by April 15, 2023, at BOAT’s Govt. Portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here