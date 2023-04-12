Applications are invited for various Field Engineer positions in Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited.

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Engineer.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts :12

Qualification :

The incumbent should have completed Full time regular Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts :14

Qualification :

The incumbent should have completed Full time regular Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of India.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts :24

Qualification :

The incumbent should have completed Full time regular Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India

How to apply : Candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews which will be held at Corporate Head Quarter, Shimla. The candidates can apply online through SJVN’s website:

https://recruitment.sjvn.co.in/ErecruitLogin/Login.jsp

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here