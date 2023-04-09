Applications are invited for various Executive Trainee positions in Nuclear Power Corporation India Ltd (NPCIL).

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 325

Qualification :

The incumbent should be a possess a BE/ B. Tech degree in the relevant discipline and a valid GATE 2021/ 2022/ 2023 Score.

Age: The Incumbent must be less than 26 years of age.

How to apply : Candidates will be evaluated by the GATE score, interview and by applying online by April 28, 2023, at https://www.irma.ac.in/careers/careers.php.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here