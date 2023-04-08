Applications are invited for various BC Supervisor positions in Central Bank of India.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of BC Supervisor Shahdol region.

Name of post : BC Supervisor

No. of posts : 10

Qualification For Retired Bank Employees:

Retired Officers (including voluntarily retired) of any bank (PSU/ RRB/ Private Banks/ Co-operative Banks) up to the Rank of Senior Manager / equivalent may be appointed for the purpose. Retired clerks and equivalent of Central Bank of India having passed JAIIB with good track record. All Applicants should have rural banking experience at least 3 years.

Qualification For Young Candidates:

Graduate (Bachelor’s Degree) in any discipline. Computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet etc.), however qualification like M. Sc. (IT)/ BE (IT)/ MCA/MBA will be given preference.

Age: The age group for retired bank employees is between 64-65 years and 60 years for the young candidates.

How to apply : Candidates may please apply online by April 20, 2023, i.e., 23:59 at https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments



Detailed Advertisement : Click Here