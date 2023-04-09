Applications are invited for various Assistant Professor positions in IIT Indore.

IIT Indore is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 34

Qualification :

The incumbent should have completed Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum three years of industrial/ research/ teaching experience, excluding, however, the experience gained while pursuing a Ph.D.

Age: The maximum age for applying is 32 years.

How to apply : The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and they need to bring the original documents in the interview by filling up the application form on http://ofa.iiti.ac.in/facrec_2023_march_01/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here