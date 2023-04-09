IIT Indore Recruitment 2023
IIT Indore Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various Assistant Professor positions in IIT Indore.

IIT Indore is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 34

Qualification : 

  1. The incumbent should have completed Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout.
  2. Minimum three years of industrial/ research/ teaching experience, excluding, however, the experience gained while pursuing a Ph.D.

Age: The maximum age for applying is 32 years.

How to apply : The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and they need to bring the original documents in the interview by filling up the application form on http://ofa.iiti.ac.in/facrec_2023_march_01/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in