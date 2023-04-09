Applications are invited for various Assistant Professor positions in IIT Indore.
IIT Indore is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 34
Qualification :
- The incumbent should have completed Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout.
- Minimum three years of industrial/ research/ teaching experience, excluding, however, the experience gained while pursuing a Ph.D.
Age: The maximum age for applying is 32 years.
How to apply : The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and they need to bring the original documents in the interview by filling up the application form on http://ofa.iiti.ac.in/facrec_2023_march_01/
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here