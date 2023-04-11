Applications are invited for Junior Resident (Non-Academic) positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) .

Name of post : Junior Resident (Non-Academic)

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

The candidate must have:

A Medical Degree viz. MBBS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/

Institute of National Importance. Candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship) on the date of Interview,

but not earlier than five years before the date of Interview are eligible to apply. Valid Registration with NMC /State Medical Council.

Age: The upper age limit of the Incumbent should be 30 years.

How to apply : A walk-in-interview will be conducted for the eligible candidates and they need to fillup the application form at http://www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in

