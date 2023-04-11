Applications are invited for Junior Resident (Non-Academic) positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) .
Name of post : Junior Resident (Non-Academic)
No. of posts : 17
Qualification :
The candidate must have:
- A Medical Degree viz. MBBS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/
Institute of National Importance.
- Candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship) on the date of Interview,
but not earlier than five years before the date of Interview are eligible to apply.
- Valid Registration with NMC /State Medical Council.
Age: The upper age limit of the Incumbent should be 30 years.
How to apply : A walk-in-interview will be conducted for the eligible candidates and they need to fillup the application form at http://www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in
Detailed Advertisement: Click Here