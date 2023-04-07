Applications are invited for Assistant Loco Pilot positions in Indian Railways.

Name of post : Assistant Loco Pilot

No. of posts : 238

Qualification : The educational qualification required for RRB ALP Recruitment 2023 is ITI/Act Apprenticeship passed in trade or a Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobiles Engineering in lieu of ITI.

Age:The age limit for RRB ALP Recruitment 2023 is different for candidates belonging to different categories. The upper age limit for General candidates is 42 years, for OBC candidates, it is 45 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it is 47 years. The age will be calculated as of 1st July 2023.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here