New Delhi: In another incident that could have been similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a man was arrested in Punjab after he allegedly killed his 35-year-old live-in partner in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

The police said that they suspected the accused of being inspired by Aaftab Poonawalla.

The man had stabbed his live-in partner Rekha Rani and tried to chop it into pieces.

The accused was identified as Manpreet who lived with Rekha in her rented house in Ganesh Nagar. They live with her 16-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Manpreet too is married and has two children.

He got into a relationship with Rekha in 2015 and started living with her in Ganesh Nagar.

However, he according to the police felt trapped and made a plan to kill Rekha which he executed on December 1.

According to the police, he slipped sleeping pills on her minor daughter on the night of December 1. After the girl fell asleep, he stabbed Rekha and tried to cut her body.

He then escaped to Punjab but the next day the police were informed by the daughter and locals of the area.

The police immediately initiated an investigation and traced Manpreet in Punjab.

He was arrested and all proceedings have been initiated.

The accused is also wanted in multiple kidnapping and murder cases.

He has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.