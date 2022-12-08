New Delhi: The Delhi Police informed that they have found another dead body which was “packed inside a suitcase” mear the Punjabi Bagh area in West Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The police said that body was decomposed when they found it.

The police received a control room call about a suitcase with a foul smell. On checking the suitcase, the police found the body.

Also Read: Assam: Environment activists oppose oil pipeline inside eco-sensitive zone in Dehing Patkai NP

Local divers and the police found the body in a drain and on pulling it out, they found the body belonged to a woman and was “highly decomposed”.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been initiated.

Also Read: Assam: Foundation for Tamulpur medical college laid

The age of the deceased is estimated to be 28-30 years.