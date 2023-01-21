ALIMCO Recruitment 2023 Apply for 30 vacancies

Applications are invited for 30 vacant positions in Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is inviting applications from RCI registered P&O Professionals and Audiologist Professional as Prosthetist & Orthotist Professional and as Audiologist at H.Q. Kanpur and various ALIMCO centres at New Delhi, Mohali, Jabalpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kolkala, Mumbai, Hyderabad , Faridabad and Ujjain and at upcoming centres at Kozhikode ,Chennai, Ranchi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Patna, Deharadun, Shimla, Chhatarpur, Imphal, Davangere, Nellore and Rajnadangaon on contract basis initially for a period of one year which may extend on need basis from time to time on mutual consent.

Name of post : Prosthetist & Orthotist (P & O) Professional

No. of posts : 15

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics is must. Candidate having Master Degree in Prosthetics and Orthotics will be given preference. Registration in Central Rehabilitation Register (CRR) of RCI is essential. Candidates should have experience in fabricating and fitting of artificial limbs to persons with disabilities. Knowledge of local language of place of engagement is desirable. Fresher’s can also apply

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month for freshers & Rs. 35,000/- per month for 1-2 years and above experience

Age : 34 years maximum as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : Audiologist Professional

No. of posts : 15

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor in Audiology & Speech language Pathology is must.

Candidate having Master Degree in Audiology & Speech language Pathology will be given preference. Registration in Central Rehabilitation Register (CRR) of RCI is essential. Candidates should have experience in conducting of audiology test and prescribing the required hearing aid to

persons with disabilities. Knowledge of local language of place of engagement is desirable. Fresher’s can also apply

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month for freshers & Rs. 35,000/- per month for 1-2 years and above experience

Age : 34 years maximum as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per format (Annexure-I & II) along with self-attested certificates pertaining to Educational Qualification (Incl. mark sheet certificate), Professional Qualification Experience, Date of Birth bearing 10th mark, sheet/ pass certificate and Post Qualification Experience and one recent passport size photograph through Speed Post/ registered Post/ Courier etc. to the Manager (Personnel & Administration), Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), G.T.Road., Kanpur- 209217 (U.P.). Last date for receipt of applications is January 29, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

