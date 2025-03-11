Airtel partners with SpaceX to launch Starlink in India

Guwahati: Airtel has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to India.

This is the first such partnership in the country, contingent on SpaceX receiving approval to sell Starlink services in India.

Under the deal, Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, as well as providing Starlink services to business customers, rural communities, schools, and healthcare centers. This collaboration aims to bring satellite internet to even the most remote areas of India.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd., called the partnership a significant milestone in their efforts to enhance satellite connectivity. He emphasized that this collaboration will provide high-speed internet for remote locations, complementing Airtel’s current broadband services.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell praised Airtel’s role in India’s telecom industry, noting that their partnership will have a transformative impact on the country, providing reliable and affordable broadband even in hard-to-reach regions.

Airtel’s move comes as the competition in India’s broadband market intensifies. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio currently leads with over 14 million wired broadband subscribers and nearly 500 million mobile internet users.

Airtel has around 300 million broadband subscribers, but the rise of Starlink’s satellite technology may pose a challenge to traditional telecom players, especially after heavy investments in spectrum auctions.