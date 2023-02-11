New Delhi: India’s aviation regulator, the DGCA, has slapped AirAsia (India) Ltd with a hefty penalty of Rs 20 lakh for failing to adhere to mandatory Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check requirements.

The Head of Training at the airline has been removed from his position for three months and eight designated examiners have been fined Rs 3 lakh each.

The DGCA had issued show cause notices to the concerned personnel to explain why enforcement action should not be taken against them for not following the applicable Civil Aviation Regulations.

After examining their written replies, the regulator decided to take action against them.

AirAsia is a low-cost airline based in Malaysia. Its headquarters are located in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.