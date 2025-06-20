Air India crash: 220 victims identified, 202 bodies handed over

Guwahati: Eight days after the London-bound Air India plane crashed in Gujarat, the state government announced on Friday, June 20, 2025, that DNA profiling has led to the identification of 220 victims.

Of these, the remains of 202 individuals have already been returned to their families.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated, “So far, 220 DNA samples have matched, and we have contacted the relatives of these victims. The mortal remains of 202 have been handed over, while the identification process for the rest continues.”

Among those identified were 160 Indian nationals—151 passengers and nine individuals who died on the ground. The other identified victims included 34 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. The remains of 15 victims were flown to their destinations, while 187 were transported by road, according to the minister.

Despite these updates, the BJP-led Gujarat government has not released an official final death toll. Authorities had earlier confirmed that DNA samples were collected from 250 victims, including passengers and those killed on the ground.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The fatal crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which plunged into a densely populated residential area shortly after takeoff.

The disaster claimed 241 lives out of the 242 on board and several on the ground, including four students from the state-run B J Medical College. Miraculously, one passenger survived the crash.