Gujarat assembly elections 2022 results: Results of the elections to the 182-seat Gujarat assembly will be declared on Thursday (December 8).

Exit polls conducted by different agencies have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Gujarat assembly elections.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1995.

If exit polls are to be believed, BJP could win between 110 and 150 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly.

The BJP had won 99 seats in the 2017 assembly elections.

The magic number to form a government in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly is 92.

Fate of 1621 candidates in Gujarat will be decided on Thursday.