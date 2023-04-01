Applications are invited for various administrative positions in All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Assistant purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification:

i) Graduation in any stream from recognized University

ii) MBA HR/Marketing/Media Journalism/ PGDM HR/ Media Journalism from a reputed recognized Institute of Government of India.

Experience: Minimum experience of 2-3 years.

Salary : Rs.70,000/- Consolidated

Age: 35 years (Max)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the BECIL’s website www.becil.com up to 19th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

