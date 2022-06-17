New Delhi: Protests against the Agnipath’ scheme of recruitment in armed forces grew more violent on Friday in Bihar.

Angry protesters allegedly attacked the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

The residence of Jaiswal, in Bettiah, was attacked by agitators wherein at least one policeman was injured.

Jaiswal was reportedly at his ancestral residence when the incident took place.

“Not much damage to the property has been done,” he said.

The agitators also attacked BJP MLA Vinay Bihari and vandalised his Mahindra Bolero SUV.

He was on the way from Lauria to his native place.

“Around 200 agitators holding batons in hands intercepted my SUV and smashed the window panes. I have two armed guards but they were helpless. The agitators were abusing Modi Ji,” Vinay Bihar told reporters.