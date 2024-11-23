Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the NDA’s win in Maharashtra targetted the Congress party, alleging that they have consistently engaged in appeasement politics to expand their vote bank.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters following the NDA’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, PM Modi claimed that the Congress party has exploited the Waqf Board to further their political interests.

PM Modi claimed the Congress party has enacted laws that promote appeasement politics, with the Waqf Board serving as a prime example.

He stated that the Waqf law has no basis in the Indian Constitution, which was drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Despite this, the Congress party has supported the Waqf Board under the guise of secularism, solely to augment their vote bank, the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also alleged that the Congress party has disregarded the Supreme Court’s rulings and handed over several properties near Delhi to the Waqf Board in 2014, following their defeat in the Assembly elections.

He termed this as a blatant attempt to appease a particular section of voters.

The Prime Minister also claimed Congress party’s hunger for power has led to the erosion of the Constitution’s secular values.