New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the CBI raid has now said that the BJP-ruled government is worried about Arvind Kejriwal being the opponent of Prime Minister Modi in 2024.

He said that the BJP is not concerned if there was an excise fraud but worried that AAP will be the contender to the BJP in 2024.

He added that the 2024 election will be battle between the AAP and the BJP.

Sisodia further denied any scam or fraud in the Excise Police and claimed that the policy was implemented with complete transparency.

He also claimed that there are chances of him being arrested in the coming days.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh

It may be mentioned that hours after the CBI raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as many as 12 IAS officers were transferred by orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Manish Sisodia was raided over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

The CBI has named Manish Sisodia number one in its FIR which includes 15 names as accused. All of them have been accused of corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts.

During the raid, the CBI besides raiding Sisodia’s residence raided 31 other locations across seven states.

The CBI further during the raid which continued for nearly 14 hours, seized Sisodia’s computer and phone.

Also Read: Assam: 8 Kuki militants surrender before Assam Rifles at Haflong

The raids were conducted in connection with the liquor policy launched in November.

Under this, liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players.

However, after a probe was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, the policy was withdrawn on July 30.