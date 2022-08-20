Guwahati: A massive fire has been reported from the Bhangagarh area in the city on Saturday morning.

As per reports, at least three LPG cylinders were reported to have explosives inside an eatery in near the flyover in Bhangagarh.

Several shops and outlets have been identified to have been damaged in the fire. The eatery from which the fire has been reported is said to be adjutant to the Nemcare Hospital.

So far there have been no reports of any casualties but four people have been injured.

Several fire tenders and rescue teams have been deployed to control the situation.