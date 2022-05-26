Guwahati: A man belonging to Afghanistan was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for carrying tablets valued at more than Rs 64 lakh without proper documentation.

The Afghanistan national was detained by CISF personnel during mandatory checks at the airport.

The man identified as Fazli Ahmad Shah Mohammad was detained on Wednesday evening.

He was detained just before he was about to board a flight to Kabul via Dubai from terminal-3 of the airport

The man had a huge quantity of medicinal tablets in his handbag but on being asked about documentation, he failed to provide any and hence was detained.

The tablets are said to be used for the treatment of brain tumours and were worth Rs 64.40 lakh.

The man did not have any prescriptions, documents or permission for transporting or carrying so many tablets at once.

He was later handed over to Customs for further proceedings.