Guwahati: Three Adivasi villagers, were killed on January 19th in an alleged encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh, India.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over militarization, fake encounters, and human rights violations in the region.

The villagers identofied as Madkam Soni, Punem Nangi, and Karam Kosa, were reportedly on their way to join a protest when they were apprehended and killed in the hills between their villages. Security forces claim they were Maoists who died in an exchange of fire, but locals and activists dispute this account, calling it a “fake encounter.”

This incident comes amidst heightened militarization in the region under Operation Kagar, launched in January 2024 as an expansion of the ongoing Operation Samadhan-Prahar.

The increased presence of paramilitary forces has coincided with a rise in alleged human rights abuses, including the killing of a 6-month-old infant in Bijapur district earlier this month.

Critics argue that Operation Kagar and similar offensives are driven by corporate interests seeking access to the region’s rich natural resources. They claim that Adivasi communities are being displaced and targeted under the guise of counterinsurgency operations.

The Forum Against Corporatization and Militarization (FACAM) has condemned the killings in Nendra and called for an immediate judicial inquiry.

They have also demanded an end to Operation Kagar and a review of the government’s approach to Maoist insurgency.