Guwahati: Veteran Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth, founder-leader of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

He died at the age of 71 due to illness.

Vijayakanth, fondly known as ‘Captain’, enjoyed a prolific film career before entering politics.

He starred in over 154 movies and made significant contributions to the South Indian film industry through his work with the Nadigar Sangam.

In 2005, he founded the DMDK, aiming to represent the concerns of the downtrodden in Tamil Nadu.

The party achieved its peak performance in the 2011 Assembly elections, contesting in alliance with the AIADMK and winning 26 seats. Vijayakanth served as the Leader of the Opposition from 2011 to 2016.

However, the DMDK later faced internal strife and electoral decline, particularly as Vijayakanth battled health issues in recent years.

The party fared poorly in the 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2021 elections.