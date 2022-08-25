New Delhi: While the demand for electric vehicles increase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that by 2025, Delhi will have 80 per cent electric buses plying on its routes.

He added that there will be more than 10000 buses on Delhi roads but 80 per cent of them will be electric adding that Delhi will be the the city with the highest number of e-bused.

Kejriwal said that the AAP government will transform transportation system just the way it did with the education system in Delhi.

While 97 high-tech electric buses from the Rajghat Depot were flagged off, Kejriwal announced 8,000 e-buses will move on the Delhi streets by 2025.

He added that old polluting buses are being replaced with new e-buses in the national capital.

Kejriwal further informed that as of now there are 250 buses plying in Delhi.

The AAP government further targeted to add at least 1800 new e-buses and 6380 bh the end of 2025.