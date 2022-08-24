New Delhi: After raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that BJP had offered its MLAs Rs 20 crore to join the party.

The AAP had accused the BJP of trying to take the Delhi Government down by all means possible.

The AAP also accused the BJP of using central agencies like the CBI, ED and other similar ones on its party leaders.

They further claimed that the BJP has been both threatening the AAP MLAs as well luring them with cash options.

However, the BJP has denied all these allegations of the AAP.

AAP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP has been trying to do something similar to Maharanstra in Delhi.

He said that the “BJP tried a Shinde on Manish Sisodia” but the attempt failed.

The senior AAP leader said that a few AAP MLAs who have friendly relations with some BJP leaders were approached to join the BJP.

They were allegedly offer Rs 20 crore or face CBI cases like Sisodia.

Singh named the MLAs as Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati, and Kuldeep Kumar.

They were also told that if they bring other MLAs with them, they would be given Rs 25 crore.