New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh tore a defamation notice sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after the recent allegations of the “khadi scam”.

While tearing down the notice, the MP told the media that the Constitution of India gives him the right to “speak the truth”.

Singh said that he not be cowed down by the notice sent by a “thief, a corrupt man”.

He said that he would throw away such notices “10 times”.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sent notices to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders recently for “highly defamatory and false” corruption allegations that they had put against him.

AAP had recently accused Saxena of pressuring two employees for changing banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore during the demonetization in 2016.

According to AAP, the pressure was made when he was chairman of a government Khadi body.

However, the Lt Governor has denied the allegations.

Saxena’s office in a statement said, “This has been the hallmark of (Arvind) Kejriwal and co. to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for the truth, apologise.”

The statement added, “The LG has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot.”

“The matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1,400 crore, which is nothing but a figment of imagination for which the habitual liars will face the consequences,” the statement said.