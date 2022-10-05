New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an 86-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-driver in Delhi’s Rani Bagh.

The accused had entered the house of the elderly woman to rob it.

Identified as Gopal, he stole Rs 3.2 lakh from the woman after killing her.

The police said that the accused was recently fired from his job by the woman. The act was seen as an act of revenge.

The police further informed that the woman was severely injured in the attack and by the time her family knew what had happened, it was too late.

Although she was taken to a hospital, she died before she could reach it.

After the incident, an FIR was lodged and an investigation was launched.

The accused was identified on CCTV footage in the area and was tracked down in Pitampura where he lived in a rented room.

The accused had tried to flee with his wife but before he could leave, the police nabbed him.