Dehradun: A collaborative effort involving multiple agencies is underway to rescue 40 workers who have been stranded inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand since Sunday.

The incident occurred when a tunnel, under construction on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, partially collapsed around 5 am yesterday, trapping the workers inside.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), and the police are jointly leading the rescue operations. According to a senior official, all 40 workers are reported to be safe, and they are receiving a supply of oxygen through a pipe.

Prashant Kumar, Circle Officer, Uttarkashi, assured, “Everyone is safe, and we are in constant touch with the trapped workers.”

Communication has been established, and essential provisions such as water and food items have been sent to the workers.

To open the tunnel and create an escape passage, approximately 20 meters of the slab have been removed so far, with an additional 35 meters yet to be cleared.

Kumar explained that heavy machinery, including excavators, is being used to remove debris.

The tunnel, part of the Char Dham Road Project connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, aims to reduce the travel distance from Uttarkashi to Yamunotri Dham by 26 kilometres.

The trapped workers hail from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, as confirmed by officials.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, briefed on the ongoing rescue operation, expressed his concern, stating, “I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident. NDRF and SDRF are at the spot. We pray to God for the safe return of everybody.”

The situation is being closely monitored as efforts continue to ensure the safe extraction of the trapped workers.